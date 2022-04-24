Several exporters get pending payments for shipments made to Russia

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Corp says war in Ukraine needs to abate for stake sale to move
World's biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% increase in revenue
Ukraine-Russia war pushes freight charges up. Time to buy shipping stocks?
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
Will India emerge as key global player in wheat after sanctions on Russia?
-
Several exporters have received pending payments for shipments made to Russia before February 24
-- the day Russia-Ukraine conflict began -- and Department of Financial Services is working with banks to facilitate clearance of remaining dues, a government official said.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) had shared with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in March that Indian exporters have payments of about USD 400-500 million pending in Russia.
DGFT had shared that information with Department of Financial Services (DFS). About 60 per cent of the exporters have received their payments from Russian buyers and for the remaining, DFS is working to facilitate the payments, the official said.
Mumbai-based exporter and Chairman of Technocraft Industries, Sharda Kumar Saraf said some exporters have received their stuck payments but now it has stopped.
The government should immediately start rupee-rouble trade with Russia to push exports, Saraf said.
Ludhiana-based Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan too said that several exporters have received their dues as all banks are not under sanctions.
The government should take some decision on the matter immediately as it could hamper our exports and they should allow rupee-rouble trade, Ralhan said.
FIEO Vice President Khalid Khan said payments are coming in sectors including pharma, and food.
However, still exporters are struggling to get money from Russia. The RBI should give clear directions to the banks to accept payments from all the sectors, Khan said.
FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said that while exporters are concerned about pending payments , they are not unduly worried about defaults happening as some mechanism will be found to receive back exports proceeds.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the West has slapped a slew of sanctions on Russia and has also isolated the country from the payment systems, which is impacting settling trade payments.
Major export items from India to Russia include pharmaceutical products, tea, electrical machinery and equipment, organic chemicals and vehicles.
In the past too, India had devised a mechanism to pay for imports from Iran, when sanctions were imposed on the Persian Gulf nation.
India's exports to Russia stood at USD 3.2 billion in 2021-22 as against USD 2.7 billion in 2020-21. Imports were at USD 8.7 billion last fiscal year as against USD 7 billion in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU