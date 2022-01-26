Severe consequences for Russia if it were to move into Ukraine: Biden

-
ALSO READ
Angela Merkel, Putin spar over Navalny but vow to maintain dialogue
Vladimir Putin to arrive in Delhi today for 21st annual India-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin's ruling party set for commanding win in parliament vote
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
Afghanistan, defence deals top priority for Putin-Modi meet: Ex-diplomats
-
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russia of severe consequences if it were to move into Ukraine as he welcomed any efforts to de-escalate the tensions in the region.
"I have made it clear early on to President (Vladimir) Putin that if he were to move into Ukraine, there would be severe consequences, including significant economic sanctions, as well as I would feel obliged to beef up our presence -- NATO's presence on the eastern front: Poland, Romania etc.," Biden told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Biden had a meeting with his national security team. "There has been no change in the posture of the Russian forces. They are along the entire Belarus border," he said.
At the same time, Biden said the US has no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine. "But as I said, there are going to be serious economic consequences if he (Putin) moves," he asserted.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that there are one lakh Russian troops at the border, bellicose rhetoric, and actions, including false-flag operations to try to spread misinformation throughout the region and even the world, setting up the predicate for an invasion.
"So, while, of course, our preferred path is diplomacy -- and we cannot predict where the mind of President Putin is -- we have certainly seen aggressive actions and preparations increasing at the border," she said.
Responding to a question, Psaki welcomed any efforts to de-escalate the tensions in the region. "We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this. But I do not have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," she said.
The Pentagon said it has put some troops here domestically on a heightened alert posture.
"They have not been ordered to deploy. The NATO Response Force has not been activated and General Walters has resources already, I mean, tens of thousands of troops that we have stationed in Europe, again, some on rotational orders, that he could move around in consultation and coordination clearly with the allies," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a separate news conference.
Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to take stock of recent engagements to deter Russia from its troubling military build-up in and near Ukraine.
"The United States and the United Kingdom are coordinating with each other, as well as with NATO and European allies and partners, to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions and commit to a path of diplomacy," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
"The Secretary and Foreign Secretary Truss also discussed coordination to stand firmly against economic coercion by the People's Republic of China, and how to reach a successful conclusion on talks with Iran on mutual return to implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU