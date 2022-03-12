Parliamentary Delegation from Austria to witness Lok Sabha proceedings

As a 17-member Parliamentary Delegation from Austria is expected to visit the Indian scheduled on March 14, the officials of the have made seating arrangements for all the members in the chambers galleries, said a press release on Friday.

Seats have been earmarked for Prime Minister, ministers and party leaders, lone members and other Independent members outside any alliance.

A delegation from Austria led by Wolfgang Sabotka, President of the National Council of Austria, will be on an official visit to India from March 13 to 17.

The delegation will witness the proceedings of from 'Special Box' on Monday.

