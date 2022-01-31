Kerala records 51,570 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Govt asks depts to promote five-minute yoga break among its employees
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
No need for ED to meddle with Kerala cooperative sector: CM Vijayan
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
Assam issues 7-day discharge protocol for home isolation Covid patients
-
Kerala on Sunday recorded 51,570 fresh Covid cases, from 1,03,366 samples tested, and 14 more deaths, according to a statement from the sate Health Department.
As many 5,27,362 people are under observation in various areas of the state, of which 5,14,734 are under home quarantine while 12,628 people are admitted in hospitals.
The statement also said that 47,776 people contracted the disease through contact, and the new cases also included 439 health workers.
Ernakulam, with 9,704 fresh cases, recorded the most followed by Thrissur with 7,289 cases.
Thiruvananthapuram recorded 5,746 fresh cases, Kottayam 3,889, Kozhikode 3,872 cases, Kollam 3,836, Palakkad 3,412, Alappuzha has 2,861, Malappuram 2,796, Pathanamthitta 2,517, Kannur 1,976, Idukki 1,566, Wayanad 1,388 cases, and Kasargod 769.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU