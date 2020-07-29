Singapore Airlines reports $817 mn loss in first quarter due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines gets $13 bn lifeline from Temasek amid Covid-19 outbreak
Indian aviation companies rejig routes as coronavirus scare shrinks the sky
Singapore Airlines offers full refund, bonus credit for cancelled flights
Covid-19: Singapore Airlines may grab Emirates, Etihad traffic in India
Covid-19: Global aviation could lose $250 bn; India may take $3.6 bn hit
-
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Wednesday reported a S$1.123 billion ($816.73 million) first-quarter net loss after drastically cutting capacity due to the decline in demand and travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The net loss compared with a S$111 million profit in the three months ending June 30 the prior year. Revenue plunged 79.3% to S$851 million during the quarter, the airline said in a statement.
Singapore Airlines this month had warned it would report a material operating loss in the first quarter, including fuel hedge losses from sinking oil prices.
($1 = 1.3750 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU