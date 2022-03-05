Snapchat turns off public heatmap as a safety precaution in Ukraine: Report

-
ALSO READ
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden
Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Israeli PM to mediate negotiations with Russia
-
Snapchat has announced that it is temporarily turning off its "heat map" feature for Ukraine, so the app no longer shows how many snaps are being taken in particular locations.
The company said that the move is "a safety precaution" and that there will still be a curated public feed of snaps submitted by Ukrainians, reports The Verge.
Normally, the Snap Map displays a colour code to show how many people are posting public images in an area. In practice, that means you can get a good idea of where Snapchat users are concentrated.
While this publicly available data is not usually meaningful, in a wartime scenario where Russia may want to track evacuations or citizen movements, it's probably for the best that the feature is turned off, the report said.
Other companies have taken similar actions to make Ukrainians' movements harder to track -- Google turned off live traffic information in Ukraine, as did Apple.
Snap has also taken a few additional actions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a news post from the company, it's stopped showing ads in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, and won't sell ad spots to Russian entities.
--IANS
vc/sks/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU