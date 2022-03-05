Moscow blocks Facebook, Meta hits back with pausing all ads in Russia

-
ALSO READ
United Arab Emirates announces end of censorship in cinematic releases
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Facebook denies Kazakh claim of exclusive access to content reporting
Meta tests live chat support for people locked out of their accounts
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
-
In an alarming censorship, Russia has blocked access to Facebook in the country. In response, its parent company Meta has paused all ads in Russia.
Meta said that due to the difficulties of operating in Russia at this time, ads targeting people in Russia will be paused, and "advertisers within Russia will no longer be able to create or run ads anywhere in the world, including within Russia".
Meta said that as a result of the Russian government's decision to block access to Facebook in the Russian Federation, millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, "deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out".
"We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organise for action," Meta said in a statement.
Russia's communications agency Roskomnadzor on Friday blocked access to Facebook, citing 26 cases of "discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook" since October 2020.
Earlier on Friday, the Russian legislature advanced a new law against spreading "fake news" about the country's armed forces, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Shortly after the bill was advanced, the BBC announced it would suspend journalistic operations within the country.
Facebook's decision follows similar moves from Google, Twitter, and Snapchat, which have all paused ads in Russia.
--IANS
na/sks/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU