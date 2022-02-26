Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Israeli PM to mediate negotiations with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to serve as a mediator in possible talks with Russia, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported.

In the early hours on Thursday, launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

