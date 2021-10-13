Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
Lebanon: Two power plants partially operational after power outage
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
How dependent are Indian businesses on Facebook and WhatsApp?
China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
-
Popular social media app Snapchat went down globally on Wednesday evening and several users were unable to post story updates or send messages.
Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat, tweeted: "We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we're looking into it!"
Down Detector, which is an app outage tracking website, reported the problems with Snapchat.
While 41 per cent has trouble with the app, 27 per cent of those affected were facing trouble with sharing photos and videos.
The snapchat users also took to Twitter to report their issues.
"Everyone running to Twitter to see if it is not only their Snapchat bugging," posted one users.
"Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook seeing Snapchat going down," another tweeted.
The Snapchat issue was yet to be fixed.
Earlier this month, a massive outage left the entire family of Facebook apps down for several hours and produced a cascading effect on millions of users.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU