Spiteful Trump admin wants to change regime: Iran's Rouhani on US sanctions

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the current U.S. administration seeks a "regime change" in Iran, Press TV reported.

"Over the past 40 years, there has not been a more spiteful team than the current U.S. government vis-a-vis and the Islamic republic," Rouhani said at the University of Tehran on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

has "defeated the United States many times before and will thwart all its conspiracies with the unity and integrity among the Iranians again," he was quoted as saying.

Rouhani said that Washington has been isolated after its withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. Except for a few countries, all others view the move as "illegal" and a "mistake".

In May, US President pulled Washington out of the deal on Tehran's nuclear programme and vowed to restore the "toughest sanctions ever" on