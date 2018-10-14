JUST IN
Will respond to any economic sanctions over Khashoggi's case, says Saudi

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a US resident, disappeared on October 2

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would retaliate to possible economic sanctions taken by other states over the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the state news agency SPA reported quoting an official source.

The kingdom will respond to any measure against it with bigger measures, the source said, adding: "The Saudi economy has vital and influential roles for the global economy."

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a U.S. resident, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

 

 

 
First Published: Sun, October 14 2018. 16:57 IST

