Sri Lanka picks Lazard, Clifford Chance as advisers for debt restructuring

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's debt restructuring to impact bilateral loans: Chinese envoy
Sri Lanka suspends external debt payments, says needs money for essentials
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka says will default on all external debt to pay for food
-
Sri Lanka has hired leading financial and legal advisory firms Lazard and Clifford Chance LLP to support its debt restructuring as the country is on the brink of bankruptcy and facing its worst economic crisis with acute shortage of food, fuel and other essentials, according to a media report on Tuesday.
The Cabinet has approved a proposal by Pradvisors, esident Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hire the two firms as financial and legal advisers, Minister Bandula Gunewardene said.
They were recommended by a committee headed by Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena and Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe and their fee will be around USD 5.6 million, EconomyNext website reported.
Weerasinghe said the committee had also negotiated the fee down.
Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has severe shortages of essentials from food, fuel, medicines and cooking gas to toilet paper and matchsticks. For months, people have been forced to stay in long lines to buy the limited stocks.
Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of about $7 billion in foreign loans due this year out of USD 25 billion to be repaid by 2026. The country's total foreign debt is USD 51 billion.
Sri Lanka's economic crisis has created political unrest with a protest occupying the entrance to the president's office demanding his resignation continuing past 40 days. The crisis has already forced prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president, to resign on May 9.
An inflation rate spiralling towards 40 per cent, shortages of food, fuel and medicines and rolling power blackouts have led to nationwide protests and a plunging currency, with the government short of the foreign currency reserves it needed to pay for imports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU