Sri Lanka repays $1 billion bond, ending default threat: Report

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
-
Sri Lanka has transfered funds to repay a $1 billion bond by the Tuesday deadline, keeping intact its reputation for honoring debt as concern mounts about the nation’s overseas financing.
The money was transfered Monday, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the state minister for money and capital markets, said by phone. Moody’s Investors Service placed Sri Lanka’s ratings under review for a downgrade last week, citing its assessment of the country’s increasingly fragile external liquidity position and the risk of default.
“I have been saying right throughout that we will pay. Unfortunately some bondholders panicked due to rating actions and analyst reports and sold off at huge discounts,” Cabraal said in a separate interview Sunday. “Those who came last profited most.”
The yield on the 6.25% Sri Lanka dollar bond maturing Tuesday slumped to 500% earlier on Monday, from 628% last week. The yield on the 5.75% 2022 dollar bond rose by 34 basis points to 21.62%, and that on the 6.85% 2024 note fell by 2 basis points to 26.26%.
The payment marks the clearing of only the first test. Two more payments -- a $500 million bond and $1 billion of debt -- become due next year, with Colombo saying arrangements have been made for the transactions.
Doubts about Sri Lanka’s ability to service debt began growing last year after the International Monetary Fund prematurely ended a $1.5 billion loan facility in the midst of the pandemic. While steps to control the coronavirus’s spread hurt the government’s capacity to generate earnings through sectors such as tourism, a downgrade of the sovereign’s rating deeper into junk hit investors’ confidence.
The island nation has since secured a $1.5 billion currency swap agreement with China, besides negotiating funding lines from its South Asian neighbors India and Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka’s central bank earlier this month said that while the government is expecting some inflows, it will dip into its foreign exchange reserves to bridge any shortfall in repaying the bonds. The stockpile stood at about $4 billion in June, enough to cover about three months of imports.
“Any reserve fall will be temporary,” Cabraal said in a separate phone call late Sunday. “It will be buttressed in a planned manner with non-debt investments, which will not flow out.”
Some $200 million of the payment will return relatively quickly as the central bank will conduct swap transactions with domestic banks that hold about a third of the maturing debt, Cabraal said. He didn’t share further details on the swaps.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU