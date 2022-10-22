JUST IN
Saudi Arabia defends output cut, says OPEC+ doing right job for stable mkt
Recession could last until 2024, says Musk after remark on China, Europe
French FM Le Maire aims for annual inflation at 5% in early 2024: Report
Japan's core consumer prices hit 8-year high, rise 3% YoY in Sep
7 charts to explain how China became a threat to US's tech leadership
Zara enters pre-owned clothing biz, offers repair, resale & donation svces
Spain, France and Portugal agree on gas pipeline link, confirms Spanish PM
Japan's yen weakens past 150 per dollar for first time since August 1990
Japan's trade deficit balloons for 14th month on energy costs, cheap yen
Europe Is Buying Up Cheaper Brazilian Ethanol Amid Energy Crisis
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Rishi Sunak leads MP support, over halfway to threshold: Report
Business Standard

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September

Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8 per cent from 84.6 per cent in August, while prices of non-food items rose 62.8 per cent.

Topics
sri lanka | Inflation | CPI Inflation

Reuters 

Sri Lanka
Photo: ANI

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) based-inflation rose to a new high of 73.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, quickening from 70.2 per cent in August, the statistics department said.

Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8 per cent from 84.6 per cent in August, while prices of non-food items rose 62.8 per cent.

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted earlier on Thursday that inflation in the island nation is peaking, with price rises likely to ease this month.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

The more closely monitored Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), released at the end of each month, rose 69.8 per cent in August. It acts as a leading indicator for national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in the city.

But the higher than expected inflation numbers are unlikely to push the central bank to increase rates, analysts told Reuters.

Sri Lanka is planning to increase direct taxes to reduce the deficit in its upcoming budget for 2023 and put the economy on a more stable footing, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 00:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.