New fiscal stimulus Bill hopes make S&P 500 jump to record high

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street indexes retreat, S&P 500 still set for best November ever
Wall Street jumps, S&P 500 crawls towards record high on stimulus hopes
S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year on Covid-19 fears
Asian shares to open higher on renewed US economic stimulus hopes
S&P, Nasdaq close higher in choppy trading as investors bet on stimulus
-
By Shriya Ramakrishnan and Medha Singh
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 jumped to an all-time high on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth in six months reinforced expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help revive the economy from its worst downturn in decades.
Ten of the 11 major S&P indexes traded higher, with the energy sector leading gains, followed by financials and the materials sector.
Oil majors Occidental Petroleum Corp and Chevron Corp climbed about 1% each, boosted by a rise in crude prices, as major producers agreed on a compromise to continue the bulk of existing supply curbs.
The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs after rising by 610,000 in October. That was the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May.
Analysts said the dismal report could spur policymakers to push harder for a stimulus bill as more than 13 million people were due to lose their government-funded unemployment benefits on Dec. 26 without quick action by Congress.
"The bad news of the weakening jobs picture is potentially good news for investors because it means that the stimulus bill is much more likely to take place in a fairly short time frame," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in North Carolina.
At 09:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.01 points, or 0.38%, to 30,082.62, the S&P 500 gained 15.62 points, or 0.43%, to 3,682.34 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.74 points, or 0.35%, to 12,420.92.
A bipartisan $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the Congress on Thursday after a months-long standoff between Republicans and Democrats over the size of the potential package.
The two parties also face a Dec. 11 deadline to pass a $1.4 trillion budget or risk a shutdown of the government.
Positive vaccine updates from major drugmakers have eased worries around grim economic data and a surge in infections, setting Wall Street's main indexes for another week of gains after the benchmark S&P 500 clocked its best November.
The United States set single-day records for new infections and deaths on Thursday, with California's governor saying he would impose some of the nation's strictest stay-at-home orders in the coming days.
Shares of U.S. carriers and cruise lines including American Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp were up between 2% and 3%.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 3.5-to-1 on the NYSE and by 2.6-to-1 on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 156 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU