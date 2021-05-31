Suez Canal blockade: Egypt demands $550 mn from Japanese cargo ship owner

-
ALSO READ
The Suez Canal: A vital oil transit route with an ancient history
Dutch firm working to free ship hopes to clear Suez Canal by next week
Plan made to refloat container ship blocking Suez Canal using tide
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
Traffic congestion eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked
-
Egyptian authorities are demanding 550 million US dollars in compensation from the Japanese owner of a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March.
The large container ship Ever Given got stuck in the key waterway and prevented the passage of all other vessels for several days, NHK World reported.
The Suez Canal Authority initially demanded about 920 million dollars in compensation.
During a press conference on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Ismailia, the officials of canal authority said that more than 600 workers were needed to refloat the ship, and that the demand includes compensation for a worker who was killed when a salvage ship sank.
The officials argued that the amount they are demanding is appropriate. They also said the ship's owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, based in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, has offered to pay 150 million USD.
While, the Egyptians said they will not neglect their rights, although they would like to maintain good relations with the ship owner, and intend to continue the negotiations.
Under a court decision, the Ever Given will remain in Egypt until compensation money is paid.
The Ever Given was stuck in early March, paralyzing the crucial waterway. The damage to global trade can run into one billion US dollars, according to the canal authority.
The ship was refloated on March 29 by a fleet of 15 tugboats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU