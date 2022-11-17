JUST IN
Business Standard

Sunak shares list of activity on G20's last day, thanks Modi for wishes

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared his hectic activity meeting world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others

Topics
Rishi Sunak | Narendra Modi | G20 summit

IANS  |  London 

Modi, Sunak, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak
Photo: Twitter

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared his hectic activity meeting world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others including of the G-7 and NATO, on the last day of the G-20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.

"Busy final day meeting world leaders at the G20 summit," he said in a LinkedIn post, and went on to provide highlights.

"Positive meeting with President Biden, our strong relationship is important, particularly given the challenging economic times the world is currently facing.

"I will work with allies like the US to address the economic consequences of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality," he said.

Sunak went on to say that "during my meeting with President (sic) Modi I passed on my thanks for the overwhelming response of Indian people when I was appointed Prime Minister".

"I look forward to working together on important issues such as trade and climate change in the run up to the G20 in India next year," he said.

The UK leader said that he also met "fellow G7 and NATO leaders to condemn Russia and reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people".

Before departing the G20, he also met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese and "committed to building on the thriving UK-Australia partnership through AUKUS and implementing a Free Trade Agreement".

--IANS

vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 07:06 IST

`
