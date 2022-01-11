Surging Covid-19 cases in China spoil planning for Beijing Olympics

-
Corona caseload in China is spiking at a time when the organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games have less than a month to finalise their preparations for the Winter Olympics which are scheduled to start from February 4, 2022.
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 110 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.
Of the new local cases, 87 were reported in Henan, 13 in Shaanxi, and 10 in Tianjin, the commission said.
Also reported were 82 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported the news agency.
China has downsized the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chinese Film Director, Zhang Yimou has announced that the opening ceremony will be much smaller than that of the 2008 Summer Games held in the capital, reported NHK World.Zhang has been appointed chief director of the Games' opening and closing ceremonies, reprising his role in the 2008 Olympics.
