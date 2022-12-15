Swedish PM Kristersson presents priorities of EU Council Presidency

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that security, resilience, prosperity, democratic values and the rule of law will be the priorities of the country's forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the (EU).

" is taking over the Presidency at a time when the is facing unprecedented challenges. A greener, more secure and freer Europe is the foundation of our priorities," Kristersson said while address Parliament here on Wednesday.

The Swedish Presidency will prioritise "continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine's path towards the EU", Xinhua news agency quoted an official government statement as saying.

"The EU must continue to provide the best possible conditions for a sound and open economy based on free competition, private investment and successful digitization," it said.

The government also stressed the need to provide the right regulatory framework and policies to attract investments required for the transition to "a resource-efficient, fossil-free future".

will hold the EU Council Presidency between January 1 and June 30 next year.

--IANS

ksk/

