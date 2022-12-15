JUST IN
Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN, a reminder of values he upheld: UN Chief
Emmanuel Macron says 'immensely proud' that France in Fifa World Cup final
US plans for more migrant releases when asylum restrictions end next week
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
Hacker claims breach of FBI's critical-infrastructure forum, posts samples
Ukrainian parliament adopts laws to launch membership talks with EU
WHO chief asks China to share data for identifying origins of Covid-19
Iran expelled from UN women's commission; India abstains on resolution
Biden administration proposes ban on misleading Medicare Advantage ads
US Senate votes to ban TikTok app on govt-owned phones amid data concerns
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN, a reminder of values he upheld: UN Chief
Business Standard

Swedish PM Kristersson presents priorities of EU Council Presidency

Sweden will hold the EU Council Presidency between January 1 and June 30 next year

Topics
Sweden | European Union | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Stockholm 

Swedish Prime Minister, Swedish PM, Ulf Kristersson
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that security, resilience, prosperity, democratic values and the rule of law will be the priorities of the country's forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU).

"Sweden is taking over the Presidency at a time when the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges. A greener, more secure and freer Europe is the foundation of our priorities," Kristersson said while address Parliament here on Wednesday.

The Swedish Presidency will prioritise "continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine's path towards the EU", Xinhua news agency quoted an official government statement as saying.

"The EU must continue to provide the best possible conditions for a sound and open economy based on free competition, private investment and successful digitization," it said.

The government also stressed the need to provide the right regulatory framework and policies to attract investments required for the transition to "a resource-efficient, fossil-free future".

Sweden will hold the EU Council Presidency between January 1 and June 30 next year.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sweden

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.