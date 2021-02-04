Syrian Army says Israeli Air Force attacked targets in Southern Syria

Targets in southern were attacked by Israeli Air Force jets and surface-to-surface missiles, causing material damage, the Syrian army command said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian state media reported that air defense systems were repelling an Israeli air attack in Quneitra province in southern The Israeli army told Sputnik that they would not comment on foreign media reports about the IDF attack on targets in the Syrian province.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that at 10:42 pm, "carried out an aggression" from the airspace of the Golan Heights, using air-to-ground and surface-to-surface missiles to attack targets in the south.

According to the statement of the army command, the Syrian air defenses shot down most missiles. sustained material damage.

The Syrian leadership has repeatedly demanded that the UN Security Council exert pressure on to stop strikes on Syrian territory since such actions violated Syria's sovereignty and led to an increase in tension in the region.

