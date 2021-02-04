Syrian Army says Israeli Air Force attacked targets in Southern Syria

-
ALSO READ
Syria says Israeli military fired missiles on areas south of Damascus
Palestine slams Pompeo's decision to visit Israeli settlement
Gaza factions vow to end Israeli blockade, respond to military raids
Israeli jets fly over Lebanon capital Beirut, explosions reported in Syria
Israel-Palestine conflict: Covid-19 lockdown brings new misery to Gaza
-
Targets in southern Syria were attacked by Israeli Air Force jets and surface-to-surface missiles, causing material damage, the Syrian army command said in a statement.
Earlier, Syrian state media reported that air defense systems were repelling an Israeli air attack in Quneitra province in southern Syria. The Israeli army told Sputnik that they would not comment on foreign media reports about the IDF attack on targets in the Syrian province.
Syrian state news agency SANA reported that at 10:42 pm, Israel "carried out an aggression" from the airspace of the Golan Heights, using air-to-ground and surface-to-surface missiles to attack targets in the south.
According to the statement of the army command, the Syrian air defenses shot down most missiles. Syria sustained material damage.
The Syrian leadership has repeatedly demanded that the UN Security Council exert pressure on Israel to stop strikes on Syrian territory since such actions violated Syria's sovereignty and led to an increase in tension in the region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU