Taiwan extends nationwide Covid-19 alert by two weeks until November 29

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
IMD issues yellow alert of heavy rainfall for 11 Madhya Pradesh districts
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert to 4 districts, yellow to others
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
Global coronavirus update: Taiwan extends level-3 Covid alert to July 26
-
Taiwan has extended nationwide COVID-19 alert for two more weeks until November 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.
Amid COVID-19 relaxation, Taipei Times reported that licensed adult entertainment venues with hosts or hostesses, such as nightclubs, disco halls, bars and massage parlours, would be conditionally allowed to open from Tuesday next week, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung.
Employees must receive their first COVID-19 vaccination two full weeks before starting work, and provide a negative COVID-19 test result, either from a rapid screening or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, within three days, he said, adding that workers who are not fully vaccinated must test negative for the virus weekly.
Customers would also be required to have had at least one COVID-19 shot two weeks before visiting such venues, he said.
While mask rules would remain the same until November 29, people can remove them while exercising, singing, taking photographs, giving speeches or teaching a class indoors, the center said, Taipei Times reported.
The center also finalised quarantine rules for people returning for the Lunar New Year holiday, which is called "7+7."
From December 14 to February 14 next year, people arriving fully vaccinated with vaccines approved for emergency use by Taiwan or the World Health Organisation (WHO) can choose to stay in a quarantined hotel or self-paid centralised quarantine facility for seven days, and then spend the next seven days quarantine at home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU