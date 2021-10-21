Taliban won't have access to Afghan Central Bank reserves, says US

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
As Kabul falls, the burqa shops get busy and young women fear for future
Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance
Afghan military was built over 20 years. How did it collapse so quickly?
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
-
Despite the US agreeing to help Afghanistan in terms of aid supplies, it has made it clear that the Taliban government will not be granted access to the Afghan Central Bank reserves.
US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, in response to the Taliban demand to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan Central Bank reserves, held outside the country, stated that he saw "no situation where the Taliban, who regained power in Afghanistan in August, would be allowed access to the Central Bank reserves".
"We believe that its essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people. That's exactly what we're doing," Adeyemo told the Senate Banking committee.
Afghanistan is sinking into economic and humanitarian crisis, forcing Washington and other western countries to weigh and contemplate on difficult choices of engaging with the Taliban without allowing them legitimacy and recognition.
"Our goal is to make sure that we are implementing our sanctions regime against the Taliban and the Haqqani network, but at the same time allowing for the permissible flow of humanitarian assistance into the country," Adeyemo said.
He highlighted that the Treasury Department was making all efforts towards steps it would take within its sanctions regime to assure humanitarian groups that it was ready to facilitate aid to the Afghan people.
He also insisted that for humanitarian level facilitation to happen, the Taliban have to allow it to happen within the country.
Recently, the US Treasury also issued two general licenses with an aim to ensure flow of aid to Afghanistan.
On the other hand, the Taliban seek global recognition and release of blocked foreign aid and lifting of the block on Afghan Central Bank reserves, which are largely held by the US.
Afghanistan has been calling on regional and western powers to come to its rescue before the economic and humanitarian crisis turn chaotic and start showing spillover effect on other countries.
--IANS
hamza/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU