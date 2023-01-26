JUST IN
Tesla says it will invest $3.6 bn in Nevada truck factory expansion
Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59% to $3.69 bn, expects strong margins
Elon Musk's 'impulsive' use of Twitter seizes spotlight in Tesla trial
Investment bank Goldman Sachs to partially retreat from consumer banking
IBM announces layoffs amid tech slowdown, to cut global workforce by 3,900
New Twitter whistleblower says privacy lapses continued into Musk era
Boeing loses $663 mn in Q4 despite higher revenue amid supply chain problem
The Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom staff, shuts gaming division
Murdochs drop proposal to recombine Fox and News Corp, say 'not optimal'
Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12% to $16.43 bn
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
People dying from cardiovascular disease up by 6.2% in US, says study
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tesla Cybertruck won't see mass production until 2024, says Elon Musk

The Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 to widespread interest, but its production has been repeatedly delayed

Topics
Tesla | Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk-owned Tesla won't see the long-awaited Cybertruck go into full volume production until 2024, the media reported.

When Musk was asked about the forthcoming vehicle will meet a mid-2023 production target that was set in Q2 last year, he replied that Cybertruck production would start "sometime this summer", but concluded that mass production wouldn't begin until next year, reports The Verge.

"I always try to downplay the start of production. It increases exponentially, but it is very slow at first," Musk was quoted as saying.

The Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 to widespread interest, but its production has been repeatedly delayed.

Pre-production was supposed to begin in late 2021, but was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was then scheduled for sometime in 2023, according to a projection made a year ago.

Furthermore, Musk told investors last year that the Cybertruck's specifications and price "will be different", said the report.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, the company beat Wall Street revenue estimates, registering $24.3 billion in revenue, a 37 per cent increase from the same quarter last year, and earned $3.7 billion in net income.

"As we progress into 2023, we know that there are questions about the near-term impact of an uncertain macroeconomic environment, and in particular, with rising interest rates," Tesla said.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tesla

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 14:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.