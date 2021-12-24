Tesla owner blows up his car over $22k battery replacement: Report

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk refutes claim that he tried to replace Cook as Apple CEO
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Musk exercises Tesla options, sells $1.1 bn in shares after Twitter poll
-
In a bid to protest against the cost of a replacement battery, a Tesla Model S owner in Finland decided to blow up his electric car with dynamite along with an effigy of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, media reports say.
According to the Daily Mail, Tuomas Katainen blew up his Tesla S Model 2012 with 66 lbs of dynamite after its battery failed and he was faced with the $22,000 repair bill.
Instead of stumping up the cash, the 26-year-old contacted local Youtubers to blow up the car -- for which prices now start at $100,000, the report said.
The Finnish Youtubers agreed to blow up Katainen's car and even put a dummy with Musk's face inside the motor, it added.
The car was strapped with explosives on rugged, snowy terrain in Katainen's native Finland, with the Youtubers training high-definition cameras on the car to capture the explosion in all its glory, from as many angles as possible.
Tesla and Musk have faced a wave of complaints about the cost of replacing a battery, with third party garages providing replacements for a quarter of the cost, as per the report.
According to the auto-tech website Electrek, another Tesla owner in the US was told a battery pack replacement would cost him $22,500 at a Tesla service centre. However, he took it to an independent garage who provided a working replacement battery for $5,000.
The report mentioned that Tesla's warranty covers battery replacements if the capacity drops below 70 per cent within 150,000 miles or eight years of purchase.
However, owners of older models are being left with large repair bills from Tesla as their batteries lose power and give their cars a reduced range, the report said.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU