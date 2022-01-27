Tesla quietly unveils fleet of new electric trucks, shows report

-
Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has quietly unveiled a fleet of new 'Tesla Semi' electric trucks as part of its new financial result report.
However, there is no word on the status of production and customer deliveries, auto-tech website Electrek reported on Wednesday.
The situation around the Tesla Semi has been unclear over the last few months. It has already been delayed several times, as it was originally supposed to be delivered in 2019.
While Tesla has been making progress toward bringing its electric semi-truck to low-volume production in Nevada, the automaker confirmed last year that customer deliveries of the Tesla Semi are pushed to 2022.
Some new prototypes have been spotted around Gigafactory Nevada over the last few months, the report said.
Tesla surprisingly didn't comment on the status of Tesla Semi production in its earnings report today, but it did release a new image of a small fleet of four brand new units.
They appear to be parked at Tesla's new Megacharger station at Gigafactory Nevada, where the automaker has deployed some low-volume production capacity, as per the report.
While Tesla didn't comment on the status of the vehicle programme in the earnings report, the company could comment on it in the following conference call.
