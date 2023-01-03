JUST IN
Thousands pay their last respects to football legend Pele in Brazil
Pilot, 2 British visitors among 4 killed in Australia helicopters collision
S Korea to require pre-entry Covid testing for travelers from HK, Macao
Afghan Americans protest against Taliban ban on women's education
EU to try again to mold a coordinated approach on China Covid policies
Samsung veteran sounds alarm on S Korea losing a global chip war
UN chief Guterres saddened by death of dozens in South Africa gas explosion
Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen for EU support
South Korea begins Covid-19 testing for people arriving from China
Brazil FM Fernando Haddad calls for 'fairer and simpler' tax system
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Israel's central bank raises interest rate to 3.75%, highest since 2008
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Those enjoying permanent membership not in hurry to see UN reforms: EAM

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution

Topics
S Jaishankar | United Nations

Press Trust of India  |  Vienna 

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed the slow pace of the UN reforms, saying those who are enjoying the benefits of permanent membership are not in a hurry to see reforms.

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

"You will have a situation when the world's most populous country is not among the permanent members of the security council, what does it say about the state of the UN", Jaishankar said in an interview to Austria's national broadcaster ORF on Monday.

When asked how long will it take until this reform of the UN Security Council, he said, "...those who are today enjoying the benefits of permanent membership clearly are not in a hurry to see reform. I think it's a very short-sighted viewBecause at the end of the day, the credibility of the UN and their own interests and effectiveness are at stake."

"So my sense is, it will take some time, hopefully not too much time. I can see a growing body of opinion among UN members who believe that they must be changed. It's not just us," Jaishankar said.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

"You have entire Africa and Latin America left out, with developing countries vastly underrepresented. This was an organisation invented in 1945. It's 2023," he added.

He further said that we should, "increase the feeling in the wide parts of the world that this reform is absolutely essential."

There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

Jaishankar arrived in Austria from Cyprus and is on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

On Sunday, while addressing members of the Indian diaspora here in the Austrian capital, Jaishankar said a 77-year-old organisation like the United Nations needs a refresh, asserting that pushing for a major overhaul in the top global body is an important part of New Delhi's foreign policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU