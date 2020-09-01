JUST IN
Unemployment rate across 19 Eurozone nations held down by support schemes
Three Russian Navy warships dock in Sri Lankan port for crew members

Three Russian Navy warships have docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port for the rest and replenishment of crew members, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Tuesday.

Russian anti-submarine ships Admiral 'Tribuc' and Admiral 'Vinogradov' and maritime tanker 'Boris Butoma' arrived at the southern port on Monday.

The ships arrived for replenishment and rest for the crew, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a release.

The activities of the Russian crew have been limited due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The Russian crew will depart on September 3, the release added.

