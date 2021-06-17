TikTok owner ByteDance's 2020 revenue soars, net loss at $45 billion: Memo

-
ALSO READ
Chinese app TikTok 'fails to protect children': European consumer group
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment: Court filing
Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions
Tiktok decides to shut down India business, to lay off 2,000 employees
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance's total revenue more than doubled last year to $34.3 billion but its net loss widened to $45 billion, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.
The widening of the loss was partly attributable to accounting norms for share-based compensation of employees, a person familiar with the matter said.
Reuters has reported that ByteDance, one of the world's biggest private tech companies with an estimated value of about $300 billion in recent trades, had a revenue goal of around $30 billion for 2020.
ByteDance posted an operating loss of $2 billion and a gross profit of $19 billion, representing a 93% growth year over year, the company told employees in a staff meeting, upon which the memo was based.
Beijing-based ByteDance declined to comment on its financials.
It had 1.9 billion global monthly users in December 2020 for all its apps including TikTok, its Chinese version Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.
In May, company founder Zhang Yiming unexpectedly announced that he will step down as CEO, a move that comes as Chinese regulators are increasing scrutiny of the country's biggest technology firms.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU