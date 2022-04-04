Time is fast running out: Former Cricketer Sangakkara on Lanka's crisis

-
Amid the economic crisis in the country, former Sri Lankan Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara on Sunday issued a statement, saying that people in the country are going through one of the toughest times imaginable.
This statement comes as the island nation is facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power, and gas shortage. Sri Lanka's currency has also been devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.
"Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day; and each day for them gets harder," said Sangakkara, who is also Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket.
"The people are raising their voices and asking for what is needed: a solution. While some are reacting in resentment and anger to that voice, others are trying to take undue advantage of it," he added.
In an apparent message to the political leaders of the country, Sangakkara said the right choice is to listen to the people, put aside destructive personal and political agendas and act in the best interests of Sri Lanka.
"The people are not an enemy. Sri Lanka is its people. Time is fast running out, the people and their future must be protected and provided for," he said.
On Saturday, Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country.
As many as 644 people were arrested in Western Province during the night for violating the curfew imposed to prevent an alleged Arab spring style coup, Colombo Gazette news portal.
Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order.
