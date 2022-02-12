Time to end arbitrary detentions, says UN after Taliban frees 2 reporters

The UN Mission in has welcomed the release of the two reporters by Afghanistan's de facto authorities after more than four days in custody.

had detained at least nine foreigners in Kabul, including one American and several British citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing relatives of the detainees and sources familiar with the matter.

Two of those detained, both journalists, were released late Friday.

"UNAMA welcomes the release of the reporters by Afghanistan's de facto authorities. Time to end all arbitrary detentions. No Afghan or int'l journalist, nor civil society activist, should be picked up & held incommunicado. Time to free all those wrongly incarcerated," said UN Mission in

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it is relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them.

"We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them. We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan," said UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

On Friday, the UNHCR had confirmed the detentions after news of them began to leak on social media. The news came as concerns grow over reports of arbitrary arrests since the recaptured power in August.

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights raised concerns over an apparent "pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as torture and ill-treatment" in Taliban-ruled

