Time to end arbitrary detentions, says UN after Taliban frees 2 reporters

-
ALSO READ
Outsourcing to contractors made Afghanistan war a business: Report
Afghan refugees' children in India see 'dark future' after Taliban takeover
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
Saved millions of refugees during 1971 Bangladesh genocide: India at UN
UN refugee chief Grandi warns of world's inability to restore peace
-
The UN Mission in Afghanistan has welcomed the release of the two reporters by Afghanistan's de facto authorities after more than four days in custody.
Taliban had detained at least nine foreigners in Kabul, including one American and several British citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing relatives of the detainees and sources familiar with the matter.
Two of those detained, both journalists, were released late Friday.
"UNAMA welcomes the release of the reporters by Afghanistan's de facto authorities. Time to end all arbitrary detentions. No Afghan or int'l journalist, nor civil society activist, should be picked up & held incommunicado. Time to free all those wrongly incarcerated," said UN Mission in Afghanistan.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it is relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them.
"We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them. We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan," said UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
On Friday, the UNHCR had confirmed the detentions after news of them began to leak on social media. The news came as concerns grow over reports of arbitrary arrests since the Taliban recaptured power in August.
Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights raised concerns over an apparent "pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as torture and ill-treatment" in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU