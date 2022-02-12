Protesters continue blocking Canada-US border bridge as ruling takes effect

-
ALSO READ
Canadian PM Trudeau urges protesters to go home, vows to end blockades
Justin Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Indian-origin Canadian Anita Anand appointed Defence Minister in Trudeau
US ready to support Ukraine, help Kiev with defense, Pentagon chief says
US embassy in Kiev recommends citizens to leave Ukraine again
-
Anti-covid mandate protesters continue to block Ambassador Bridge, a key trade crossing on the US-Canada border, after a court-ordered injunction took effect in the evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
One police officer told Sputnik that authorities are a ways from clearing the blockade.
Earlier in the day, a Canadian judge ordered authorities to clear the blockade starting at 7:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT) on Friday.
Several hundred protesters are gathered on the road leading up to the international bridge, waving the Canadian flag and listening to music, according to a Sputnik correspondent.
Some protesters have signs on their vehicles that read "F*** Trudeau" and "What's More Trustworthy: Trudeau government [or] Sushi from from a gas station."
In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU