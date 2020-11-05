Trump alleges voter fraud, to legally challenge states where Biden is ahead

US President on Thursday said that the states where Democratic presidential nominee is winning will be "legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud".

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud. Plenty of proof: just check out the media. WE WILL WIN! America first!"

Earlier today, he had said, "STOP THE COUNT!"

In another tweet, he said, "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!"

This comes as Democratic presidential nominee leads Trump in several states including Arizona and Nevada.

Earlier, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day.

The USA Today reported that the announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected on Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan.