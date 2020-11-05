Trump alleges voter fraud, to legally challenge states where Biden is ahead

-
ALSO READ
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
Donald Trump 'playing down' Covid-19 in US is almost criminal: Biden
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
China, big tech firms, media want Biden to win US elections: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the states where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is winning will be "legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud".
Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud. Plenty of proof: just check out the media. WE WILL WIN! America first!"
Earlier today, he had said, "STOP THE COUNT!"
In another tweet, he said, "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!"
This comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in several states including Arizona and Nevada.
Earlier, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day.
The USA Today reported that the announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected on Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor