EU antitrust regulators to clear $27 billion LSE, Refinitiv deal: Report

-
ALSO READ
Why does EU care about London Stock Exchange's acquisition of Refinitiv?
US closes antitrust probe into LSE Group acquisition of Refinitiv
Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge
EU antitrust regulators may narrow Amazon probe to speed up case: Report
European Union regulators accuse Amazon of breaching antitrust rules
-
EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion buy of data analytics company Refinitiv after LSE tweaked concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
LSE last month offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data for 10 years as part of a package of concessions which included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to pan-European exchange Euronext.
The people declined to provide details of the changes. Refinitiv is 45% owned by Reuters' parent Thomson Reuters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU