Trump unhappy with attorney's opening statement during impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly unhappy with his defense attorney Bruce Castor's opening argument on the Senate floor this afternoon, according to two people familiar with his reaction.
Trump was so unhappy that he was almost screaming as Castor made his arguments that struggled to get at the heart of his defense team's argument, which is supposed to be over the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president no longer in office, reported CNN.
Given the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN, adding that Trump's allies were flabbergasted when his attorneys switched speaking slots at the last minute.
A majority of US senators on Tuesday said the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional, despite calls from some Republicans to dismiss the proceedings. The vote was passed 56-44 in the Upper House.
Six GOP senators voted with Democrats, establishing that the impeachment trial is constitutional.
Being the first US President in history to be impeached twice, Trump's second trial will deliberate on his role in inciting the deadly mob attacks on the Capitol last month.
