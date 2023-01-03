JUST IN
Business Standard

TSMC may manufacture most of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets

The chipsets are expected to be sourced from both Samsung and TSMC to reduce manufacturing costs, reports Gizmochina

Topics
semiconductor | Qualcomm Snapdragon

IANS  |  Taipei 

Qualcomm Snapdragon
Representative Image

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will reportedly manufacture the majority of Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets.

The chipsets are expected to be sourced from both Samsung and TSMC to reduce manufacturing costs, reports Gizmochina.

However, TSMC is likely to manufacture the majority of chipsets because of the 80 per cent high yield rate of its 3nm process.

According to experts specialising in the semiconductor study, TSMC's 3nm process node has a yield rate of roughly 60-70 per cent, and even about 80 per cent in some cases.

"If the data provided by the report is anything to go by, both Apple and Qualcomm won't have shipping issues with their next-generation chipsets, the A17 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3," the report said.

Before working with the US startup Silicon Frontline Technology, Samsung reportedly had a yield rate of around 20 per cent.

People who are familiar with Samsung's plans claimed that the company's wafer yield is only 10 per cent.

This is expected to be the reason why the majority of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets orders will be fulfilled by TSMC.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 11:44 IST

