Microsoft claims to have no idea why 'Call of Duty' franchise is special
Samsung might launch all Galaxy S23 smartphones with 256 GB base storage

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ both had 8/128 GB as their base model, but the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 will now have 8/256 GB

Topics
Samsung | smartphones

ANI  Mobile 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, has reported that according to Ahmed Qwaider on Twitter, the 128 GB option is gone, meaning there won't be an 8 GB RAM version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra - only 12 GB.

According to the latest rumor claims, South Korean tech giant Samsung is launching all Galaxy S23 smartphones with at least 256 GB storage.

The leakster listed three versions of the Ultra variant but just one storage option for the S23 and S23+, making it unclear whether the list includes all variants or only the top-tier phone.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ both had 8/128 GB as their base model, but the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 will now have 8/256 GB. Three options will be available for the Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and 12 GB/1 TB, reported GSM Arena.

The storage chips in the 2022 flagships were the UFS 3.1 solution, but the Galaxy S23 series is expected to switch to UFS 4.0, which brings 2x faster read speed and 1.6x faster sequential write speed.

As per GSM Arena, there's also a 46 per cent improvement in power efficiency, which would increase the battery life of the bigger cells.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 10:24 IST

