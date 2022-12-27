JUST IN
Apple iPhone 14 crash detection still sending false alarms from skiers
Samsung may bring Camera Assistant app to more Galaxy smartphones
BIS comes out with quality standards for USB Type-C charging port
AVGC task force calls for a national mission with budgetary outlay
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A34 5G smartphone may feature 48MP main camera
Gizmore launches smartwatch with multi-sport mode & voice control
Samsung Electronics aims to expand semiconductor production at P3 factory
OnePlus gives sneak-peek into OnePlus 11 5G smartphone ahead of launch
Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India
GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregation product 'GTPL Genie+'
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple iPhone 14 crash detection still sending false alarms from skiers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple main supplier TSMC will start mass production of 3nm chips soon

Apple currently uses 4-nanometer chips from TSMC in its iPhone 14 Pro models, which is the A16 Bionic chip

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Taiwan

IANS  |  Taipei 

TSMC has a real chance to replace Intel as the best chipmaker in the business
TSMC

Apple's main chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will reportedly start mass production of its 3-nanometer chip process for the next generations of Mac, iPhone and other Apple devices in the coming days.

TSMC will hold a "ceremony at Fab 18 at the Southern Taiwan Science Park" (STSP) on Thursday and will also reveal plans to expand 3-nanometer chip production at the fabrication plant, reports AppleInsider.

Apple currently uses 4-nanometer chips from TSMC in its iPhone 14 Pro models, which is the A16 Bionic chip.

TSMC had started testing the 3-nanometer process in December 2021 at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan.

A rumour in June claimed that the iPhone maker might use the new chip process in its M2 Pro chip in certain Macs that would ship next year, the report said.

In September, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming M3 chip for Macs and A17 chip for iPhone 15 Pro models would be manufactured based on TMSC's enhanced 3nm process known as "N3E" next year.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 11:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU