JUST IN
Music-streaming platform Spotify launches 'New Year's Hub' playlist
Google Voice adds 'suspected spam caller' to warn users about spam calls
Apple may launch 11.1, 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models in early 2024
After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm semiconductor chips
State governments to oversee law for online games in their jurisdictions
Apple may re-evaluate Pro and non-Pro models for iPhone 15 lineup
Samsung updates Sound Assistant module for its Good Lock app: Report
We must have a cyber resilience plan post a breach, says Fortinet VP
India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023: Report
Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Music-streaming platform Spotify launches 'New Year's Hub' playlist
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung unveils new laptop 'Galaxy Book2 Pro 360' with Snapdragon Gen 3

Earlier this year, the 8cx Gen 3 chipset was launched for Windows-on-ARM devices bringing major performance improvements

Topics
Samsung | Laptops | Qualcomm Snapdragon

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

According to GSMArena, the new model was announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16, 2023.

Earlier this year, the 8cx Gen 3 chipset was launched for Windows-on-ARM devices bringing major performance improvements.

In comparison to Gen 2, it offers more than 85 per cent better multi-core CPU performance, and more than 60 per cent better GPU performance, according to the report.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch screen, also it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm.

Moreover, it has an AMOLED display that can flip around 360 degrees, so that it can be used as a tablet to jot down notes with the included S Pen stylus.

The snapdragon-powered laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, also it offers superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, the report added.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment -- "foldable screen laptop" next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.

According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 12:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU