Death toll from last month's quake nears 48,000 in Turkiye, 6,000 in Syria

-
ALSO READ
Death toll rises to 8 as 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria
101 NDRF personnel leave for quake-hit Turkiye to aid rescue efforts
Indian Army's field hospital starts functioning in quake-ravaged Turkiye
As search progresses, more survivors found in Turkiye on 8th day of quake
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkiye, Syria earthquake
-
The head of Turkiye's disaster and emergency management agency has raised the country's death toll from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake last month to 47,975.
Yunus Sezer said during a news conference on Saturday that the people who died included 6,278 foreigners, with Syrian nationals accounting for the largest share.
The Feb. 6 quake affected 11 Turkish provinces and parts of neighbouring Syria. The United Nations has estimated Syria's death toll at 6,000.
The quake was followed by a magnitude 7.5 temblor hours later, as well as thousands of aftershocks.
At least 230,000 buildings were destroyed or badly damaged in Turkiye. Experts have pointed at lax building code enforcement as a major reason why the earthquake was so deadly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 23:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU