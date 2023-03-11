JUST IN
US CDC lifts Covid-19 test requirements for travellers from China
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings heavy rain, snow
Biden appoints 2 Indian-Americans to advisory committee for trade policy
Pak FM Bilawal admits Islamabad unable to get Kashmir attention at UN
Beijing to increase unification pressure on Taiwan, says US spy agencies
Amid renewed Iran-Saudi ties, here are nations that could be impacted by it
China might arm up Russia's war in Ukraine to reshape global politics
What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Smith slap
Zombie virus: What is it and how climate change can trigger its spread
In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet will be champagne and not red
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
An anti-government protest in Czech Republic capital draws thousands
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Death toll from last month's quake nears 48,000 in Turkiye, 6,000 in Syria

The head of Turkiye's disaster and emergency management agency has raised the country's death toll from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake last month to 47,975

Topics
Death toll | Turkey | Syria

AP  |  Istanbul 

Turkey earthquake
Rescue team members carry a body of a person found among the rubble of a destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)

The head of Turkiye's disaster and emergency management agency has raised the country's death toll from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake last month to 47,975.

Yunus Sezer said during a news conference on Saturday that the people who died included 6,278 foreigners, with Syrian nationals accounting for the largest share.

The Feb. 6 quake affected 11 Turkish provinces and parts of neighbouring Syria. The United Nations has estimated Syria's death toll at 6,000.

The quake was followed by a magnitude 7.5 temblor hours later, as well as thousands of aftershocks.

At least 230,000 buildings were destroyed or badly damaged in Turkiye. Experts have pointed at lax building code enforcement as a major reason why the earthquake was so deadly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Death toll

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 23:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.