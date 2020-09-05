JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Russia publishes coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V results weeks after approval
Business Standard

Turkey coronavirus update: Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in months

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Turkey topped 50 the highest single-day fatality in the country since mid-May

Topics
Coronavirus | Turkey | Coronavirus Tests

AP  |  Ankara 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Turkey topped 50 the highest single-day fatality in the country since mid-May.

Health Ministry figures released Friday showed that 53 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 6,564.

There were 1,610 new confirmed cases of the virus within the last 24 hours, as the number of infected people also continued to hover around levels previously seen in May.

Authorities have imposed nationwide restrictions on weddings, engagement parties and other large social gatherings.

Turkey has recorded more than 276,000 infections since March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 06:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU