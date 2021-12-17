Turkey increases minimum wage by 50% amid soaring inflation

-
ALSO READ
No intention to delay fixing minimum wages, says labour ministry
Soaring prices prompt concerns amid currency drop in Turkey
Lowering minimum wage terms may put Indian workers in Gulf at disadvantage
US futures tumble as soaring energy prices fuel inflation worries
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
-
Turkey's minimum wage will be 4,250 Turkish liras ($272) in 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, announcing a nearly 50-per cent increase.
The employees will enjoy a higher minimum wage if they are married and have more children, according to Erdogan at a press conference on Thursday.
There are nearly 6 million workers and labourers relying solely on minimum wage, Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin said earlier.
The official annual inflation rate in Turkey rose to 21.31 per cent in November, Xinhua news agency reported.
Turkey's central bank on Thursday further lowered the interest rate from 15 to 14 per cent despite soaring inflation and depreciating currency.
The weakening Turkish lira has left many people struggling with higher consumer prices through the import of essential goods.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU