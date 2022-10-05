JUST IN
Tesla analysts most bullish on EV maker in more than seven years
Cathie Wood scoops up Tesla as stock tumbles on deliveries miss in Q3
Apple supplier Foxconn logs strong growth, says cautiously optimistic on Q4
Meta settles lawsuits with two firms using its platforms for data scraping
Goldman says reported OPEC-plus output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100 million song barrier
Tesla stock slides as logistic issues widen deliveries and production gap
Automation Anywhere raises $200 mn from Silicon Valley Bank, others
Vodafone in talks for UK merger with Hutchison's Three, shares rise
Activision Blizzard's chief compliance officer resigns on assault charges
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Haiti's economy tanks, violence soars after govt removes fuel subsidy
Business Standard

Twitter deal paves way for 'X, the Everything App', says Elon Musk

Elon Musk said buying Twitter would speed up the creation of something he called "X, the everything app," suggesting he wants to add new services to the social media platform

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | United States

Sebastian Tong | Bloomberg 

Elon Musk
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk said buying Twitter Inc. would speed up the creation of something he called “X, the everything app,” suggesting he wants to add new services to the social media platform he’s trying to take private.

In his first public remarks since reviving the effort to buy Twitter for about $44 billion, Musk called the acquisition “an accelerant” to building a kind of multi-function app.

Musk has mused aloud about making Twitter more useful, indicating he wants it to be more like WeChat, a messaging service that’s hugely popular in China, and TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing service that has taken off across the US. He has drawn parallels to so-called super apps that are common in parts of Asia, letting people use a single smartphone application for a broad range of services, from messaging and other communications to ordering food and summoning a car.

At Tesla Inc.’s annual shareholder meeting in August, Musk stressed that he uses Twitter a lot and that he has ideas on ways to make the platform “radically better.” He compared his ambitions for Twitter with the vision he had for X, a financial services company he co-founded in 1999.

“I do sort of have a grander vision for what I thought X.com or X corporation could have been back in the day,” Musk said. “It’s a pretty grand vision, and obviously that could be started from scratch, but I think Twitter would help accelerate that by three to five years.” He went on to say, “it’s something that will be very useful for the world.”

The potential acquisition took center stage Tuesday after Musk told Twitter’s board that he’s willing to make good on an agreement pay $54.20 a share. Previously, Musk had been trying to get out of the deal, initially signed in April, alleging that Twitter misled him about the prevalence of automated accounts known as bots. A legal tussle aimed at forcing Musk to complete the transaction was headed toward a court in Delaware later this month.

Twitter has acknowledged receiving Musk’s correspondence and said it intends to complete the proposal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 a share. It has yet to elaborate on plans.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.