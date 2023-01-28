JUST IN
Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules
Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets US officials to discuss electric vehicles
European Union mulls $100 a barrel price cap for Russia diesel exports
Intel stock down over 9% on grimmest quarterly outlook since 2010
American Express Q4 profit decline 9% as customers fall behind on payments
Ohio-based Goodyear to cut 500 jobs amid weak demand, rising inflation
Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out as CEO
Lexus chief executive to take over Toyota as founder's grandson quits
Tesla logs record profit in fourth quarter, warns of uncertainties
Microsoft-owned GitHub crosses 100 mn developers, over 10 mn in India alone
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets US officials to discuss electric vehicles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

Elon Musk-run Twitter on Saturday announced it will take "less severe actions" against user accounts that break its rules, asking them to remove controversial tweets and move on

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk-run Twitter on Saturday announced it will take "less severe actions" against user accounts that break its rules, asking them to remove controversial tweets and move on.

The company said it will only suspend Twitter accounts that engage in "severe or ongoing, repeat violations" of its rules.

"Going forward, we will take less severe actions, such as limiting the reach of policy-violating Tweets or asking you to remove Tweets before you can continue using your account," the micro-blogging platform said.

Account suspension will be reserved for severe or ongoing, repeat violations of our policies, it added.

Severe violations include but are not limited to engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of users.

Twitter said it has been proactively reinstating previously suspended accounts.

"Starting February 1, anyone can appeal an account suspension and be evaluated under our new criteria for reinstatement," said Twitter.

The company said it did not reinstate accounts that engaged in illegal activity, threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there was no recent appeal to have the account reinstated.

Twitter said it will continue to work on launching features that transparently identify when we have taken enforcement actions "and expect to begin rolling these out in February".

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 10:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.