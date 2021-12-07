UAE becomes first country to transition to 4-and-half day work week

-
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
UAE's Emirates airline to resume flights from India to Dubai from June 23
Covid: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India till August 2
United Arab Emirates switches weekend to Saturday-Sunday from next year
UAE liberalises stringent residency law, major boost for visa seekers
-
The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced to change its existing five-day workweek to a four-and-a-half day starting January 1, becoming the world's first country to make the employee-friendly transition as part of its efforts to improve productivity and work-life balance.
According to the new schedule, Monday to Thursday the work timings would be from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm, followed by a half day on Friday from 7.30 am to 12.00 pm, said the UAE Government Media Office.
Saturdays and Sundays are full-day holidays under the new rule.
The government said: "Longer weekends to boost productivity and improve work-life balance; starting from 1st of January, 2022."
In line with the announcement, the government said all Friday sermons and prayers would be held after 1.15 pm henceforth.
Further, employees would be offered flexible working hours and work-from-home options on Friday.
The government's move is expected to make it come closer to timings of the US, the UK and Europe, boosting commerce.
The new system will first be implemented in all federal government entities; schools, colleges and private institutions are expected to follow suit.
The Emirati governments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have already announced the four-and-a-half day workweek.
The UAE Government Media Office said the extended weekend comes as part of efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the country's economic competitiveness.
From an economic perspective, the new working week will better align the Emirates with global markets, reflecting the country's strategic status on the global economic map, the Khaleej Times reported.
It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies, the media office said.
The move will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies, the Gulf News reported.
The new working week will also bring the UAE's financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions such as those driving global stock markets, banks and financial institutions.
The move is expected to boost not only trading opportunities but also add to the flexible, secure, and enjoyable lifestyle the UAE offers its citizens and residents, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU