US inflation to remain above Fed's target amid rising wages: Survey

-
ALSO READ
CEA expects food inflation to ease with unlock and good monsoon
Inflation pullback boosts RBI's easy money policy before Oct policy meeting
Inflation risk going forward? Even a top economist says it's complicated
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
6.0 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua
-
The US' annual inflation will remain above the Federal Reserve's target of 2 per cent over the next three years amid rising wages and a strong demand for goods and services, according to a survey released by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE).
"Eighty-seven per cent of panelists cite supply chain bottlenecks, 76 per cent identify strong demand for goods and reopening services, and 69 per cent list rising wages as key drivers of higher prices," Xinhua news agency quoted the survey published on Monday as saying.
Business economists have ramped up their inflation expectations for both 2021 and 2022 compared with the last survey in September.
The overall consumer price index (CPI) is projected to rise 6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, compared to the 5.1 per cent forecast in the September survey.
The CPI inflation is expected to remain elevated by the end of 2022 at 2.8 per cent year-over-year, compared to the September's forecast of 2.4 per cent.
The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, is now expected to rise 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, and only slow to a 2.6 per cent year-over-year rate in the fourth quarter of 2022.
About 71 per cent of respondents anticipate that the core PCE gauge will not decline to or below the Fed's target of 2 per cent until the second half of 2023 or later, the survey further revealed.
Meanwhile, 58 per cent of respondents anticipate that the US economy will have already achieved or will reach full employment by the end of 2022.
On an annual-average basis, the NABE panel expects the country's real GDP to increase 5.5 per cent in 2021 before slowing to a 3.9 per cent growth rate in 2022.
Last month, the Fed began to reduce its monthly asset purchase program of $120 billion by $15 billion. At this pace, the Fed would end its asset purchases by June next year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU