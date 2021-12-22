Major tech firms cancel 'CES 2022' event in-person amid Omicron fears

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Experts warn of 'viral blizzard' in US as Omicron hits 41 states
-
The world's biggest consumer electronics show 'CES 2022' appears to be falling apart as some of the major tech companies like Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest and T-Mobile have announced not to attend the event in-person, owing to the fast spread of the Omicron variant across the globe.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, one of the CES 2022's featured speakers, has announced that his company won't be attending the world's largest electronics show next month.
"T-Mobile will continue to serve as a CES sponsor and title sponsor of the DRL Championship Race but the vast majority of our team will not be travelling to Las Vegas," the company said in a statement. "Additionally, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will no longer be offering a keynote in-person or virtually."
Amazon has also decided not to attend the show in-person, reports The Verge.
T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest, and iHeartRadio have all announced they won't attend the annual Las Vegas expo as Covid cases surge in the US.
"Other companies that might make a sizable impact if they ditched 'CES 2022' include Samsung and GM, which also have featured keynotes", the report said late on Tuesday.
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs CES, stated that it still plans to host an in-person show.
"At this point, we're very much focused on having this show and doing it safely and putting the right protocols in place to ensure that people feel comfortable with it," a CTA spokesperson told Adweek.
Samsung and LG Electronics, South Korea's two biggest consumer electronics companies, are set to unveil a slew of innovative products at the CES.
The world's most influential tech event in Las Vegas is slated to showcase some first-time innovations around Blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs), remote health solutions, self-driving cars, gaming, food and space tech.
The annual event -- happening in the shadow of the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant which is now present in more than 90 countries -- is likely to bring together more than 1,800 companies under one roof in the casino capital of the world, from January 5-8.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU