UK PM Johnson: We will do whatever it takes to back British business

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Wednesday to do whatever it takes to support British businesses and help them bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will do whatever it takes to back British business, because I know that when the recovery comes, and it will come, it will happen entirely thanks to the efforts of the people who are watching me now," he said in a pre-recorded video address to the Confederation of British Industry annual conference.
