UK's Sunak pledges 'steadfast support' in phone call with Turkish president

-
ALSO READ
Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan warns Greece over 'harassment' of Turkish jets
Ukrainian President Zelensky to meet Recep Erdogan, UN chief this week
Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine over phone
President Erdogan vows to protect Turkey's rights, interests against Greece
Turkey mediates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap involving 200, says Erdogan
-
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged the UK's "steadfast support" to Turkey in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A Downing Street spokeswoman on Tuesday said Sunak had also expressed his "deep condolences for the tragic loss of life" caused by the earthquake, BBC reported.
The latest death toll from the quake in Turkey now stands at 5,894, while the figure over the border in Syria is 1,932.
"The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep today with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort," the spokeswoman said.
"President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for the UK's solidarity in response to this tragedy and welcomed international search and rescue and medical support for the initial emergency response."
"The Prime Minister also noted the deeply concerning humanitarian situation over the border in north-west Syria, where Turkey plays an important co-ordinating role, and set out how the UK has increased support to aid organisations and emergency responders."
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 06:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU