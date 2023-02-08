JUST IN
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canadian healthcare isn't living up to promise
Wreckage, rescue and hope persists in Turkey's earthquake epicentre
Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war's divisions, battered roads
Toll in Turkey, Syria crosses 7,800; chorus to lift US sanctions grows
US approves $10 billion arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on
No unified global energy market, security, says Russia-based Rosneft's head
101 NDRF rescuers with 5 women personnel depart to help quake-hit Turkey
Fire rages at Iskenderun Port after devastating earthquakes in Turkey
Turkey earthquake: 1st Indian IAF plane reaches Adana with relief material
Greener trade, investment crucial to face Asia Pacific climate change: ADB
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canadian healthcare isn't living up to promise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UK's Sunak pledges 'steadfast support' in phone call with Turkish president

The latest death toll from the quake in Turkey now stands at 5,894, while the figure over the border in Syria is 1,932

Topics
Rishi Sunak | UK | Turkey

IANS  |  London/Ankara 

Earthquake, Turkey earthquake
Photo: ANI Twitter

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged the UK's "steadfast support" to Turkey in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A Downing Street spokeswoman on Tuesday said Sunak had also expressed his "deep condolences for the tragic loss of life" caused by the earthquake, BBC reported.

The latest death toll from the quake in Turkey now stands at 5,894, while the figure over the border in Syria is 1,932.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep today with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort," the spokeswoman said.

"President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for the UK's solidarity in response to this tragedy and welcomed international search and rescue and medical support for the initial emergency response."

"The Prime Minister also noted the deeply concerning humanitarian situation over the border in north-west Syria, where Turkey plays an important co-ordinating role, and set out how the UK has increased support to aid organisations and emergency responders."

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishi Sunak

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 06:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.