UK's Sunak says one-off cost-of-living support to reach $46.6 bn

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak offers himself for independent review amid UK tax row
Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata make UK's 'Sunday Times Rich List' debut
Rishi Sunak to cut thousands of jobs in civil services, says report
Rishi Sunak cracks down on misleading crypto adverts in UK
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel seen as not on same page on Boris Johnson
-
British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled on Thursday a package of measures to try to ease a cost-of-living crisis for the public, saying the government support would amount to 37 billion pounds ($46.61 billion).
"That means we are supporting families with the cost of living with 37 billion pounds, or one and a half percent of GDP," he told parliament, adding that around three quarters of that total support would go to vulnerable households.
($1 = 0.7939 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU