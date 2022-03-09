UK to send more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in conflict with Russia

The UK government on Wednesday said that it will be sending more weapons, specifically anti-tank missiles, to to help the country defend itself against Russian attacks.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the House of Commons that the UK would deliver 1,615 more light to add to the 2,000 already sent. A small consignment of longer-range Javelin missiles and surface-to-air missiles are also among the latest weapons supplies.

"I can update the House as of today we will have delivered 3,615 NLAWs (anti-tank missiles) and will continue to deliver more. We will shortly be starting the delivery of small consignments of anti-tank Javelin missiles as well, Wallace told members of Parliament.

"In response to a Ukrainian request, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity manned portable anti-air missiles. We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies, he said.

We shall also be increasing the supplies of rations, medical equipment and other non-lethal military aid," he added.

The minister stressed that the British government was "bound by the decision to supply defensive systems" and not escalate the war. The Russians are "changing their tactics and so the Ukrainians need to too," he said.

In all, 14 nations have supplied arms, including Sweden and Finland, which both have a long history of neutrality and are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Germany has supplied 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 US-made Stinger missiles.

"We should take strength from the peoples right across Europe who are standing shoulder to shoulder to protect our values, our freedom, our tolerance, our democracy and our free press. That is our shield," said Ben Wallace, describing the situation as Ukraine's darkest hour.

Earlier, the US government rejected as untenable Poland's offer to loan its MiG-29 fighter jets with the intention of them then being passed to .

